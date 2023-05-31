The Phoenix Theatre presents Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World

Based on a true story, the play spins from Florence's charity recitals, to extravagant balls, to her bizarre recording sessions - ultimately leading to a moment of personal triumph that is sure to inspire you to clear your throat and follow your bliss!





Says Lewis, "The cast consists of Phoenix Theatre luminaries.” He is surely referencing Melanie Calderwood and Susan Connors – legends in their own right – along with regular favorites James Lynch and Jay Jenkins. The Phoenix also welcomes fresh faces Nicola Amos and Laura Knight.



"It's a ridiculous and noble story," remarks the director,





"Madame Florence (She preferred to be called that) may have been unable to accurately assess her abilities but her courage and spirit were what propelled her to a 'triumph' at Carnegie Hall.





"Movies, Plays, and books are still being written about her life (approximately 80 years later), and she has become a legend, maybe not the way she would have wanted, but still a legend."











Director Eric Lewis and his cast are hard at work getting this show on its feet - you'll see some familiar faces, along with some new ones.