The Phoenix Theatre presents Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Glorious
The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,
the Worst Singer in the World
by Peter Quilter
directed by Eric Lewis
Produced with permission of Samuel French,Inc.
June 2nd – June 25th
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Adults $25 and Seniors 55+/Students/US Military and Veterans $20
Interested parties can learn more about the show
by visiting www.tptedmonds.org
The Phoenix Theatre presents its Season 15 closing show – and it stars some community favorites! Beat the heat and take in some true talent with Glorious!, June 2 – June 25, 2023.
This hilarious comedy tells the story of the worst singer in the world. In 1940s New York, the performer who everyone wanted to see live was Florence Foster Jenkins, an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect.
Known as "the first lady of the sliding scale," she warbled and screeched her way through the evening to an audience who mostly fell about with laughter. But this delusional and joyously happy woman paid little attention to her critics, instead she was surrounded by a circle of devoted friends who were almost as eccentric as she was.
|"First lady of the sliding scale"
Opens Friday at The Phoenix Theatre
Director Eric Lewis and his cast are hard at work getting this show on its feet - you'll see some familiar faces, along with some new ones.
Says Lewis, "The cast consists of Phoenix Theatre luminaries.” He is surely referencing Melanie Calderwood and Susan Connors – legends in their own right – along with regular favorites James Lynch and Jay Jenkins. The Phoenix also welcomes fresh faces Nicola Amos and Laura Knight.
"It's a ridiculous and noble story," remarks the director,
"Madame Florence (She preferred to be called that) may have been unable to accurately assess her abilities but her courage and spirit were what propelled her to a 'triumph' at Carnegie Hall.
"Movies, Plays, and books are still being written about her life (approximately 80 years later), and she has become a legend, maybe not the way she would have wanted, but still a legend."
