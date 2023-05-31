The Phoenix Theatre presents Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Glorious
The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, 
the Worst Singer in the World
by Peter Quilter
directed by Eric Lewis
Produced with permission of Samuel French,Inc.
 
June 2nd – June 25th
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
 
Adults $25 and Seniors 55+/Students/US Military and Veterans $20

Interested parties can learn more about the show 
by visiting www.tptedmonds.org

The Phoenix Theatre presents its Season 15 closing show – and it stars some community favorites! Beat the heat and take in some true talent with Glorious!, June 2 – June 25, 2023.

This hilarious comedy tells the story of the worst singer in the world. In 1940s New York, the performer who everyone wanted to see live was Florence Foster Jenkins, an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect.

Known as "the first lady of the sliding scale," she warbled and screeched her way through the evening to an audience who mostly fell about with laughter. But this delusional and joyously happy woman paid little attention to her critics, instead she was surrounded by a circle of devoted friends who were almost as eccentric as she was.

"First lady of the sliding scale"
Opens Friday at The Phoenix Theatre
Based on a true story, the play spins from Florence's charity recitals, to extravagant balls, to her bizarre recording sessions - ultimately leading to a moment of personal triumph that is sure to inspire you to clear your throat and follow your bliss!

Director Eric Lewis and his cast are hard at work getting this show on its feet - you'll see some familiar faces, along with some new ones. 

Says Lewis, "The cast consists of Phoenix Theatre luminaries.” He is surely referencing Melanie Calderwood and Susan Connors – legends in their own right – along with regular favorites James Lynch and Jay Jenkins. The Phoenix also welcomes fresh faces Nicola Amos and Laura Knight.

"It's a ridiculous and noble story," remarks the director, 

"Madame Florence (She preferred to be called that) may have been unable to accurately assess her abilities but her courage and spirit were what propelled her to a 'triumph' at Carnegie Hall. 

"Movies, Plays, and books are still being written about her life (approximately 80 years later), and she has become a legend, maybe not the way she would have wanted, but still a legend."


Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  