Visit the Art Cottage Residency at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Cedar bark basket by Jacinthe Demmert
at the Shoreline Art Cottage
Visit the Art Cottage Residency at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Saturdays May 20 through June 10, 2023, 10am -6pm, to visit Jacinthe Demmert, who will be weaving cedar bark wall hangings based on forms found on the shore of the Salish Sea.

Come in to see fiber transforming to function as Jacinthe prepares and weaves Western Red Cedar bark into useable baskets.

The City of Shoreline Public Art Program provides space to a qualified artist, or artist team, interested in exploring their art practice while providing a regular presence at the Art Cottage and creating options for viewers to observe and engage with this creative process. 

For its fourth season in 2023, the Shoreline Public Art Program will fund up to three residencies. 

The Art Cottage is located on an idyllic bluff overlooking the Salish Sea at the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline, 2021 NW 190th, Shoreline WA 98177.


