Recology Stores answer questions, provide a recycling class, and offer products that promote a zero-waste lifestyle

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The products sold at the Recology Stores are curated to reflect their Waste Zero mission and meet at least one of the following criteria:
  • Made from recycled and/or upcycled materials
  • Part of a circular economy, considering their environmental impact from the beginning of their life cycle to the end
  • Designed to replace single-use items with long-lasting alternatives
  • Educational, teaching tips on how to lessen your footprint
  • Made locally to our stores in Washington State
Come to a "Where Does It Go?" workshop at a Recology retail storefronts. You'll learn everything you need to know about recycling, composting, and trash!
  • Shoreline: June 28, 2023 at 4pm
  • Canyon Park: June 7, 2023 at 4pm
Locations also accept hard-to-recycle items for collection, and each store is staffed by a team of recycling experts who can answer questions, offer advice about reducing waste, and provide in-person support on your Recology Customer Service needs.

The Recology Store Shoreline
15235 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline WA 98133
206-417-3877

The Recology Store Bothell
Canyon Park
22833 Bothell-Everett Hwy #111
Bothell WA 98021
425-398-8612


