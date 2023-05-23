Recology Stores answer questions, provide a recycling class, and offer products that promote a zero-waste lifestyle
- Made from recycled and/or upcycled materials
- Part of a circular economy, considering their environmental impact from the beginning of their life cycle to the end
- Designed to replace single-use items with long-lasting alternatives
- Educational, teaching tips on how to lessen your footprint
- Made locally to our stores in Washington State
Come to a "Where Does It Go?" workshop at a Recology retail storefronts. You'll learn everything you need to know about recycling, composting, and trash!
- Shoreline: June 28, 2023 at 4pm
- Canyon Park: June 7, 2023 at 4pm
Locations also accept hard-to-recycle items for collection, and each store is staffed by a team of recycling experts who can answer questions, offer advice about reducing waste, and provide in-person support on your Recology Customer Service needs.
The Recology Store Shoreline
15235 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline WA 98133
206-417-3877
The Recology Store Bothell
Canyon Park
22833 Bothell-Everett Hwy #111
Bothell WA 98021
425-398-8612
