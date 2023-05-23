Recology Stores answer questions, provide a recycling class, and offer products that promote a zero-waste lifestyle

The products sold at the Recology Stores are curated to reflect their Waste Zero mission and meet at least one of the following criteria:

Made from recycled and/or upcycled materials

Part of a circular economy, considering their environmental impact from the beginning of their life cycle to the end

Designed to replace single-use items with long-lasting alternatives

Educational, teaching tips on how to lessen your footprint

Made locally to our stores in Washington State

Come to a "Where Does It Go?" workshop at a Recology retail storefronts. You'll learn everything you need to know about recycling, composting, and trash!

Shoreline: June 28, 2023 at 4pm

Canyon Park: June 7, 2023 at 4pm