Volunteers spruce up the Denmore Pathway on Saturday morning

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Volunteers at the Densmore Pathway
Photo by Marla Tullio
Close to a dozen volunteers came to the Densmore Pathway on Saturday morning, May 20, 2023 to pull weeds and plant a few flowers and shrubs in the planting beds along the path. 

They worked along the entire block of the Pathway. 

Leader Marla Tullio said "We all were pretty much spread out working in areas East, West and in between!"

Shoreline Walks Leader Donna came through the Pathway with a very large group on her "Echo Lake Church Walk" so the timing was good to have the Pathway looking its best.

"They were all full of smiles and thank yous as they passed us
The heron concentrates on the fish, oblivious to the volunteer weeding his pond
Photo by Jay Sundahl

The Densmore Pathway is a Shoreline Right of Way that neighbors turned into an award-winning park. It runs between Densmore and Ashworth and would be N 188th if it were an actual street.

On the Ashworth entrance there is a Little Free Library, a park bench, and an enclosed bulletin board. The Densmore entrance has a wider space and is the location for National Night Out gatherings.

Art adorns the pathway. Fish swim through the grasses as a heron stands by waiting for dinner. A giant dragonfly floats overhead.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 3:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  