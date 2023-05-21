Volunteers spruce up the Denmore Pathway on Saturday morning

Volunteers at the Densmore Pathway

Photo by Marla Tullio Close to a dozen volunteers came to the Densmore Pathway on Saturday morning, May 20, 2023 to pull weeds and plant a few flowers and shrubs in the planting beds along the path. Close to a dozen volunteers came to the Densmore Pathway on Saturday morning, May 20, 2023 to pull weeds and plant a few flowers and shrubs in the planting beds along the path.





They worked along the entire block of the Pathway.





Leader Marla Tullio said "We all were pretty much spread out working in areas East, West and in between!"





Shoreline Walks Leader Donna came through the Pathway with a very large group on her "Echo Lake Church Walk" so the timing was good to have the Pathway looking its best.





"They were all full of smiles and thank yous as they passed us

The heron concentrates on the fish, oblivious to the volunteer weeding his pond

Photo by Jay Sundahl

The Densmore Pathway is a Shoreline Right of Way that neighbors turned into an award-winning park. It runs between Densmore and Ashworth and would be N 188th if it were an actual street. The Densmore Pathway is a Shoreline Right of Way that neighbors turned into an award-winning park. It runs between Densmore and Ashworth and would be N 188th if it were an actual street.





On the Ashworth entrance there is a Little Free Library, a park bench, and an enclosed bulletin board. The Densmore entrance has a wider space and is the location for National Night Out gatherings.





Art adorns the pathway. Fish swim through the grasses as a heron stands by waiting for dinner. A giant dragonfly floats overhead.





--Diane Hettrick







