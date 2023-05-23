Youth volleyball camp on June 12, 13 and 14 for all incoming 4th-9th graders in the west corridor

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Future Stormrays! 

We will be hosting a youth volleyball camp on June 12, 13 and 14, 2023 for all incoming 4th-9th graders in westside schools feeding Shorewood. 4:30 - 6:30pm

The camp will be led by the Shorewood coaching staff and student athletes. It will cover the principles of volleyball skills including:
  • forearm passing
  • overhead passing
  • serving
  • attacking
  • basics of individual defense
This is a great way for our student athletes to build community while having fun playing volleyball!

Registration link here  - $90 per student.

Interested or have questions? Contact coach Brittany


Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  