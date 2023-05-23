Youth volleyball camp on June 12, 13 and 14 for all incoming 4th-9th graders in the west corridor
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
We will be hosting a youth volleyball camp on June 12, 13 and 14, 2023 for all incoming 4th-9th graders in westside schools feeding Shorewood. 4:30 - 6:30pm
The camp will be led by the Shorewood coaching staff and student athletes. It will cover the principles of volleyball skills including:
This is a great way for our student athletes to build community while having fun playing volleyball!
- forearm passing
- overhead passing
- serving
- attacking
- basics of individual defense
Registration link here - $90 per student.
Interested or have questions? Contact coach Brittany
