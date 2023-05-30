March and Rally Against Mass Shootings - Sunday June 4, 2023
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
|Brookside Elementary School
When: Sunday, June 4, 10:00am
Join us! Sunday June 4, 2023 @ 10:15am - Rally Against Mass Shootings.
In honor of the countless lives cut short by gun violence, please join the Lake Forest Park/Shoreline community to rally and march this Wear Orange weekend.
Family friendly rally will start at Brookside Elementary at 10:15am, followed by a walk to Lake Forest Park Elementary starting at 10:30am.
Sign up or just show up!
