March and Rally Against Mass Shootings - Sunday June 4, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Brookside Elementary School

When: Sunday, June 4, 10:00am

Join us! Sunday June 4, 2023 @ 10:15am - Rally Against Mass Shootings. 

In honor of the countless lives cut short by gun violence, please join the Lake Forest Park/Shoreline community to rally and march this Wear Orange weekend. 

Family friendly rally will start at Brookside Elementary at 10:15am, followed by a walk to Lake Forest Park Elementary starting at 10:30am.

Sign up or just show up!



