American Idol winner visits with Federal Way Mayor

Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell and Idol winner Iam Tongi

Photo courtesy Federal Way Mayor's Office

Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell reported that American Idol winner Iam Tongi, a student at Federal Way High School, dropped by City Hall to "say hello and let us know he's doing well."From flying to Hawaii, Los Angeles, New York, and finally, back home – Iam's been incredibly busy."Celebration Update: We contacted his professional management company today and will finalize a celebration soon for our local hero and American Idol winner! "