Memorial Day Service at Acacia Memorial Park in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, May 27, 2023
|Doves released during Memorial Day services at Acacia
Photo by Jerry Pickard
11:00 AM Annual Memorial Day Service
ACACIA MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME
Please join us this Memorial Day Monday for our annual service at 11:00am on the grounds of Acacia Memorial Park for our annual Memorial Day Service.
It is good that we gather as community to remember, honor, and celebrate those who gave their all in service to our country along with those whom we love who are no longer with us in this physical realm.
For more information call 206-362-5525
0 comments:
Post a Comment