Shoreline Police book suspect and confiscate 13 pounds of heroin
Saturday, May 27, 2023
|$460,000 of drugs are now off the streets
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
On Thursday May 25, 2 023, the Shoreline Police Department’s Special Emphasis Team (SET), Criminal Investigations Unit, Patrol, along with Precinct 4 (Burien/White Center) SET completed an operation resulting in the seizure of 13 pounds of heroin and $3,839 in cash.
$460,000 of drugs are now off the streets and one suspect was booked into custody for pending investigation/charges.
This operation was the result of a long-term effort, with countless hours of investigation by detectives.
The Shoreline Police/King County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to keeping or communities safe.
