Shoreline Police book suspect and confiscate 13 pounds of heroin

$460,000 of drugs are now off the streets

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

On Thursday May 25, 2 023, the Shoreline Police Department's Special Emphasis Team (SET), Criminal Investigations Unit, Patrol, along with Precinct 4 (Burien/White Center) SET completed an operation resulting in the seizure of 13 pounds of heroin and $3,839 in cash.





$460,000 of drugs are now off the streets and one suspect was booked into custody for pending investigation/charges.