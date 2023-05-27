Shoreline Police book suspect and confiscate 13 pounds of heroin

Saturday, May 27, 2023

$460,000 of drugs are now off the streets
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

On Thursday May 25, 2 023, the Shoreline Police Department’s Special Emphasis Team (SET), Criminal Investigations Unit, Patrol, along with Precinct 4 (Burien/White Center) SET completed an operation resulting in the seizure of 13 pounds of heroin and $3,839 in cash.

This operation was the result of a long-term effort, with countless hours of investigation by detectives. 

The Shoreline Police/King County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to keeping or communities safe.


