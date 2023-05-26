Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, The Church that Feeds People, to dedicate new cross Sunday
Friday, May 26, 2023
Click here for King 5 article.
On Sunday, May 28, 2023 we will dedicate a stunning new cross.
|The original cross was stolen from the
roof of the building by metal thieves
Thanks to insurance, as well as generous donations from the community, we have been able to work with the original artist, Canadian sculptor Dr. Lycia Trouton, to have the cross remade.
She also was able to make some “version 2.0” improvements. The new Celtic cross is so gorgeous that we decided to keep it in our worship space rather than mounting it outside on the roof.
|The new cross will be inside
in the worship space
There will be some brief words from the artist, the family that donated the original cross and our Rector, the Rev. David Marshall.
Saint Dunstan’s is located at 722 N 145th St Shoreline, WA 98133 and is just a few blocks East from the Aurora and 145th E-Line Stops.
More information and RSVP on either Facebook or Eventbrite.
--Victoria Johnson
Come and celebrate the dedication of our beautiful Celtic cross with us.
We continue to be excited to start new chapters and expand our community!
Our service starts at 10:00am, the food for the reception will begin at 11:30, with remarks beginning at 11:45 am.
Saint Dunstan’s is located at 722 N 145th St Shoreline, WA 98133 and is just a few blocks East from the Aurora and 145th E-Line Stops.
More information and RSVP on either Facebook or Eventbrite.
--Victoria Johnson
