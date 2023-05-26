Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, The Church that Feeds People, to dedicate new cross Sunday

Friday, May 26, 2023

As the pandemic shut down our world in 2020, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church suffered the theft of the beautiful brass Celtic cross off the roof by metal thieves. Click here for King 5 article

On Sunday, May 28, 2023 we will dedicate a stunning new cross.

The original cross was stolen from the
roof of the building by metal thieves
The original Celtic cross was generously donated by the Keefer family in memory of their children. 

Thanks to insurance, as well as generous donations from the community, we have been able to work with the original artist, Canadian sculptor Dr. Lycia Trouton, to have the cross remade. 

She also was able to make some “version 2.0” improvements. The new Celtic cross is so gorgeous that we decided to keep it in our worship space rather than mounting it outside on the roof.

The new cross will be inside
in the worship space
We will dedicate the replacement Cross this coming Pentecost Sunday, May 28th with prayers at the 10:00am service and a reception with the artist at 11:30am, following the service. 

There will be some brief words from the artist, the family that donated the original cross and our Rector, the Rev. David Marshall.

Come and celebrate the dedication of our beautiful Celtic cross with us. 
We continue to be excited to start new chapters and expand our community! 
Our service starts at 10:00am, the food for the reception will begin at 11:30, with remarks beginning at 11:45 am.

Saint Dunstan’s is located at 722 N 145th St Shoreline, WA 98133 and is just a few blocks East from the Aurora and 145th E-Line Stops.

More information and RSVP on either Facebook or Eventbrite.

--Victoria Johnson



Posted by DKH at 5:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  