Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, The Church that Feeds People, to dedicate new cross Sunday

On Sunday, May 28, 2023 we will dedicate a stunning new cross.

The original cross was stolen from the

roof of the building by metal thieves The original Celtic cross was generously donated by the Keefer family in memory of their children.





Thanks to insurance, as well as generous donations from the community, we have been able to work with the original artist, Canadian sculptor Dr. Lycia Trouton, to have the cross remade.





She also was able to make some “version 2.0” improvements. The new Celtic cross is so gorgeous that we decided to keep it in our worship space rather than mounting it outside on the roof.





The new cross will be inside

in the worship space We will dedicate the replacement Cross this coming Pentecost Sunday, May 28th with prayers at the 10:00am service and a reception with the artist at 11:30am, following the service.




