CORRECTION: MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT EVERGREEN WASHELLI AT 11am Monday, May 29, 2023 - flag placement at 10am

Sunday, May 28, 2023


Please join us for the 97th Annual Memorial Day celebration at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle WA 98133. 

At 10am, We will have a flag placement at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the Washelli side. 

Veteran and Scout groups, along with members of the community, will place the flags at each of the markers in the Veterans Cemetery. The public is invited to witness and participate in this event. 

At 11am, we will have a Service of Remembrance. This will be a brief memorial service, including participation from the Washington State Guard, and members of the NW Junior Drum and Pipe Band. 



