Shorecrest marching band takes 1st Place in Victoria Day parade

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Shorecrest Highlanders in the Victoria Day Parade
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Music Dept.

Fresh off a second place win in the Ballard Syttende Mai parade, (see previous article) the Shorecrest Highlander Marching Band headed to Victoria, British Columbia to participate in the 123rd annual Victoria Day Parade where they took a first place finish.

Shorecrest drum line in the Victoria Day Parade
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Music Dept

Thousands of people jammed the city for the parade on Monday, May 22, 2023 to mark the official beginning of summer and the opening of event season on Vancouver Island.

According to Global News, "For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, student bands were allowed to travel from the United States and participate in the festivities.

'It’s great to have them back,” said one man who was enjoying the parade with his family. “I’ve enjoyed the parade since I was a kid, and it’s always been a highlight for me.'"

The Shorecrest Music Department, which announced the win, said "It’s not *why* we do this, but some positive affirmation is always nice."

--Diane Hettrick



