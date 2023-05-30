Memorial Day Ceremony at Evergreen-Washelli May 29, 2023
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Evergreen Washelli held their 97th Service of Remembrance at their cemetery at 11111 Aurora Ave N on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023.
|NW Junior Pipe and Drum Band
The brief memorial service included participation from the Washington State Guard and members of the NW Junior Drum and Pipe Band.
|Flags were placed at every veteran's grave
Before the ceremony, Scouts and volunteers placed small flags on all the veterans' graves.
|Flags at Veterans' graves
|Salvation Army volunteers
Volunteers from the Salvation Army were part of the group placing flags on graves, as were the boy scouts.
Several hundred people were there for the ceremony
