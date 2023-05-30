Memorial Day Ceremony at Evergreen-Washelli May 29, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

 
Photos by Steven H. Robinson

Evergreen Washelli held their 97th Service of Remembrance at their cemetery at 11111 Aurora Ave N on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023.

NW Junior Pipe and Drum Band

The brief memorial service included participation from the Washington State Guard and members of the NW Junior Drum and Pipe Band. 

Flags were placed at every veteran's grave

Before the ceremony, Scouts and volunteers placed small flags on all the veterans' graves.

Flags at Veterans' graves

Salvation Army volunteers

Volunteers from the Salvation Army were part of the group placing flags on graves, as were the boy scouts.


 Scout troops salute at the presentation of the colors.


Several hundred people were there for the ceremony


Several different groups were involved in the ceremony.


