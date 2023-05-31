LFP Municipal Court Probation Officer Phil Stanley retirement

The court gathered to celebrate his final day. Special guests included Mr. Stanley’s wife, Tricia, and retired judge Linda Portnoy.





Hired in 1973 as a Parole Officer, Mr. Stanley was promoted repeatedly within WA DOC. He served as the Prison Superintendent (1992-1997) and Regional Administrator (1997-2000) before heading across the country to become a Commissioner with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections where he reported to the Governor and Executive Council. He retired after three years and returned to the Pacific Northwest.



Not one to be idle, Mr. Stanley saw a newspaper ad for a part-time probation officer in Lake Forest Park. Having never supervised misdemeanant offenders, Mr. Stanley decided to round out his resume and apply for the position.





Judge Portnoy brought him on board. In addition to the LFP job, Mr. Stanley served as the Director of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee from 2007-2012, where he managed a $9 million annual budget and led the 90 employees operating the 308-bed facility.



Mr. Stanley brought his expertise to the LFP Court. He implemented an innovative pretrial supervision program, earned the respect of the probationers he supervised, and made sound recommendations to the court.





Mr. Stanley worked for Judge Portnoy until her retirement in 2021.





Judge Grant expressed her gratitude for Mr. Stanley’s steady presence during her first year as presiding judge and thanked him for his guidance in the selection of his successor, Charles Mitchell.



Since retiring, Mr. Stanley has been on a grand tour of the many beautiful parks in Utah.









