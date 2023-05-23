Federal Way celebrates Iam Tongi for being crowned the newest American Idol
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
American Idol winner Iam Tongi is from Federal Way
Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell is delighted that Iam Tongi has been crowned the newest American Idol.
Though his hometown may be in Kahuku, Hawaii, the City of Federal Way is proud to call him one of our own.
We have been in touch with Iam and are working on a public event celebration for our winner! We are tentatively planning to celebrate Iam at noon on Saturday, May 27, at The Commons at Federal Way.
Keep up the fantastic work, Iam - you have a bright future!
Friends of Iam Tongi with Mayor Jim Ferrell in Federal Way WA
Photo courtesy City of Federal Way WA
Some close family friends of our American Idol winner Iam Tongi stopped by the City of Federal Way to meet with us today!
