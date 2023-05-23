Federal Way celebrates Iam Tongi for being crowned the newest American Idol

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

American Idol winner Iam Tongi is from Federal Way

Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell is delighted that  Iam Tongi has been crowned the newest American Idol.
Though his hometown may be in Kahuku, Hawaii, the City of Federal Way is proud to call him one of our own. 
We have been in touch with Iam and are working on a public event celebration for our winner! We are tentatively planning to celebrate Iam at noon on Saturday, May 27, at The Commons at Federal Way.
Keep up the fantastic work, Iam - you have a bright future!
Friends of Iam Tongi with Mayor Jim Ferrell in Federal Way WA
Photo courtesy City of Federal Way WA

Some close family friends of our American Idol winner Iam Tongi stopped by the City of Federal Way to meet with us today! 



Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  