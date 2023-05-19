Jobs: WSDOT Technical Program Specialist (TE4)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$80,879 – $108,750 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a program manager to serve as our next Technical Program Specialist. This position will plan, organize, coordinate, deliver, and evaluate WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) highly specialized Maintenance Training Program.





As the Technical Program Specialist, responsibilities will include the direction and supervision of staff and vendors who deliver front-line training activities in multiple general and specialized maintenance areas of practice, including legally mandated, technical, and employee developmental training. Customer groups include Highways, Tunnels, Bridge, Signals, Pavement Marking, Incident Response, TEF, and Facilities maintenance personnel.









Job description and application

The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.







