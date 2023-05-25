Retired North Seattle teacher receives free wheelchair ramp on Mother’s Day weekend

Recipient Kathleen thanks the Irons Brothers crew who built her new ramp

Ramp Captain Joseph Irons, President of Irons Brothers Construction in Shoreline, and his team of employees and skilled volunteers built a free wheelchair access-ramp for a local Lake City resident.





Joseph, along with his team, began their work in April by designing, planning, and coordinating the recipient’s new concrete walkway.

Joseph, along with his team, began their work in April by designing, planning, and coordinating the recipient's new concrete walkway.

Construction of a walkway / ramp as a part of a one-day philanthropy build is not an easy task, and a lot of time and pre-planning is required. May 13, 2023, beginning at 7:30am, 18 volunteers from Irons Brothers Construction's team began excavating, digging, and removing concrete and dirt.





Their team of family, friends, employees, and trade partners formed and poured a new landing and walkway.





The new broom-finished concrete walkway is now barrier-free and looks great too!

This philanthropic project is a part of the Master Builders of King -Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) Rampathon program, celebrating its 30th anniversary. This philanthropic project is a part of the Master Builders of King -Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) Rampathon program, celebrating its 30th anniversary.





This is Irons Brothers Construction’s 17th annual Rampathon build.





This year’s ramp recipient Kathleen has five children and several grandkids who visit her frequently.





With the new ramp, venturing out of the house will be easier with her scooter.





Kathleen’s daughter told Joseph and Melissa that the gift of the new walkway on Mother’s Day weekend means the world to her Mom and their family.





They are looking forward to upcoming summer gatherings where Kathleen can join them without having any obstacles to overcome.





Kathleen’s new ramp was built by removing the two sets of stairs at either end of her existing concrete walkway.





She uses this walkway to get from her front door to the yard and out to the street where her car is parked.





Now without stairs to maneuver, Kathleen will have safe access and newfound independence.





This project was constructed out of easy to maintain and eye-pleasing concrete materials.





'We are fortunate that our craftsman and volunteers helped to improve her daily life."

Irons Brothers employees, family, and friends

“We are proud to have used our building skills over the past 17 years to help local community members. Each year our volunteers come away from the event with a full heart. The ramp build has a positive impact on the recipient’s life and on ours.

"Since 2006, Irons Brothers Construction has volunteered hundreds of hours of time to build 17 free wheelchair ramps through the MBA’s Rampathon program.” stated Joseph Irons.



Irons Brothers Construction maintains the highest commitment to philanthropy and giving back to our local communities where we live and work. At the end of the day, the reward is when Kathleen safely used her walkway - ramp to be outdoors.



Throughout April, May, June, and July, Kathleen, along with many other families throughout King and Snohomish Counties will be the recipients of a free wheelchair ramp built as part of the Master Builders Association’s Rampathon Event.





2023 marks 30 years of the annual Rampathon event. Since 1993, Master Builders members have contributed more than 500 ramps to members of our King and Snohomish County communities.





Thanks to the Master Builders Association and the generous donors listed below, this ramp was built at no cost to the recipient. We believe our neighbors in need deserve the same freedoms we have. Wheelchair access ramps are their link to our beautiful community we all share.





Joseph and Melissa Irons, along with an army of staff and volunteers are passionate about helping others in their community. With almost two decades of involvement in Rampathon®, as well as other events sponsored by the Master Builders Association, Irons Brothers Construction is a wonderful example of dedicated builders giving back to the neighborhoods they serve.





Special recognition to donors for the 2023 ramp include:

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. for volunteer labor, tools, and materials

HD Solutions for volunteer labor and tools for the concrete walkway

Green Latrine for their sani-can donation

Junkzilla for hauling away the debris Learn more about Rampathon HERE





Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.

Irons Brothers Construction is celebrating 24 years of business in 2023 with their Design + Build Center showroom located at 1510 NE 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98155. Here they display universal design, aging in place remodeling, and best construction practices.





Company owners Joseph and Melissa Irons and their team have their Certified Aging in Place Specialist designations (CAPS) thru the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Certified Living in Place Professional certifications (CLIPP) thru the Living in Place Institute.









In each remodel they incorporate universal design principles and practices when possible. For more information about builder Captain, Joseph Irons and Irons Brothers Construction visit www.ironsbc.com

Photos courtesy of: Irons Brothers Construction.





