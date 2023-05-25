Lake Forest Park and Kenmore partner for Mini Recycling Collection Event June 16, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023



The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Mini Recycling Collection Event, Friday, June 16, 2023, 9:00am – Noon! 

The collection event will only accept:

Oil and Latex Based Paint: 
Interior and exterior architectural paints: latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, and enamel paint. Shellacs, lacquers, and varnishes. Primers, sealers, and stains. All products must be in original container, with original label, and in liquid form. Cans do not need to be full. Limit: 100 gallons per vehicle. No spray paint.

Television Sets/Computer Equipment: 
Televisions, computer CPUs, laptops, monitors, tablets, E-readers, and portable DVD players. Please note that computer peripherals such as keyboards, mice, printers, and fax machines are not included in this program.

Confidential Document Shredding
Shredding and recycling of confidential paper materials. Limit 4 file-size boxes. No exceptions.

The collection event will take place at Northlake Lutheran Church, view the event flyer for more information!

Event Flyer Here!


