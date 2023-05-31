2023 Lake Forest Park / Shoreline / Richmond Beach READS
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
June 1 – July 31
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/64590dfd414bdd2f0046a813
Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries have joined with Lake Forest Park READS again this year, marking the 18th year of this community literary event.
Join a presentation with local author, Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe, as she discusses her book, Red Paint: the Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk.
Third Place Books, located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, offers 20% off on this title June 1 - July 31, 2023.
Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries, and Third Place Books.
Registration not required.
In Red Paint, “an Indigenous artist blends the aesthetics of punk rock with the traditional spiritual practices of the women in her lineage in this bold, contemporary journey to reclaim her heritage and unleash her power and voice while searching for a permanent home.” – Counterpoint Press.
Third Place Books, located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, offers 20% off on this title June 1 - July 31, 2023.
Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries, and Third Place Books.
Registration not required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment