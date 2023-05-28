Music, food and historical games at Museum fundraiser on June 3, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Join the Shoreline Historical Museum for their fundraiser supporting local history featuring recreated games from the historic Playland amusement park.

Live music performances by Halley Greg and JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy. 

Enjoy food from Big Dog's and Nutty Squirrel Gelato while you browse through the silent auction items and end the day by testing your knowledge with trivia hosted by Backyard Trivia!

Family friendly.

Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 12pm - 4pm at the Shoreline Historical Museum 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Tickets ahead of time are recommended and pre-purchases include: 2 drink vouchers, meal from Big Dog's (vegan or meat hot dog with chips and drink), gelato dessert, tickets for our games, and entrance to Trivia.




