The 2023 NW District 1 3A Track and Field Championships were held at the Shoreline Stadium 5/17/2023 to 5/19/2023.





After two days of events, Shorewood Girls were 1st out of 15 schools competing. Shorecrest girls were 9th.





Shorewood Boys were 2nd out of 17 schools and Shorecrest Boys were 5th.





Placing in the top 5 of their event:





Boys 400 Meter Dash