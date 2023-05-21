2023 NW District 1 3A Track and Field Championships
Sunday, May 21, 2023
|File photo from 2017 by Wayne Pridemore
The 2023 NW District 1 3A Track and Field Championships were held at the Shoreline Stadium 5/17/2023 to 5/19/2023.
After two days of events, Shorewood Girls were 1st out of 15 schools competing. Shorecrest girls were 9th.
Shorewood Boys were 2nd out of 17 schools and Shorecrest Boys were 5th.
Placing in the top 5 of their event:
Boys 400 Meter Dash
- 4 MacDonald, Aidan 9 Shorewood
- 5 Lagasca, Avery 11 Shorewood
Boys 800 Meter Run
- 2 Mamiya, Keiyu 11 Shorewood
- 5 Fernandez, George 12 Shorecrest
Boys 1600 Meter Run
- 2 Schmidt, Luke 12 Shorecrest
- 4 Erhart, Otto 10 Shorewood
- 5 Mamiya, Keiyu 11 Shorewood
Boys 3200 Meter Run
- 1 Schmidt, Luke 12 Shorecrest 9:20.97
- 2 Billett, Max 9 Shorewood 9:27.59
- 3 Erhart, Otto 10 Shorewood
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- 1 Marlow, Jaden 9 Shorewood
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- 4 Marlow, Jaden 9 Shorewood
- 5 Taura, Masa 10 Shorewood
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
- 3 Shorewood
- 6 Shorecrest
Boys Pole Vault
- 4 Rudberg, Brendan 11 Shorecrest
Boys Long Jump
- 4 Marlow, Jaden 9 Shorewood
Boys Javelin Throw
- 3 Sketchley, Jackson 10 Shorecrest
Girls 800 Meter Run
- 1 Bruno, Hanna 10 Shorewood
- 2 Severn, Amelia 11 Shorewood
- 4 McGeoy, Molly 12 Shorewood
- 5 Lara-Kerr, Harper 11 Shorewood
Girls 1600 Meter Run
- 4 McGeoy, Molly 12 Shorewood
- 5 Severn, Amelia 11 Shorewood
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- 4 Claar, Linnea 10 Shorecrest
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
- 3 Claar, Linnea 10 Shorecrest
- 4 Orthel, Emma 11 Shorecrest
- 5 Brouillard, Maddie 10 Shorewood
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
- 5 Shorewood
- 7 Shorecrest
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
- 1 Shorewood
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
- 1 Shorewood
Girls High Jump
- 2 Helstad, Emma 10 Shorewood
Girls Pole Vault
- 1 Enriquez, Ava 10 Shorewood
Girls Long Jump
- 3 Helstad, Emma 10 Shorewood
Girls Triple Jump
- 1 Enriquez, Ava 10 Shorewood
- 4 Bleeker, Lucy 11 Shorecrest
Girls Discus Throw
- 3 Madhavan, Laurel 12 Shorecrest
Boys 100 Meter Dash Ambulatory
- 1 Tekle, Sened 10 Shorewood
- 2 Nair, Varun 9 Shorewood
Girls 100 Meter Dash Ambulatory
- 1 Cruthird, Serenity 10 Shorewood
Boys 200 Meter Dash Ambulatory
- 1 Tekle, Sened 10 Shorewood
- 2 Nair, Varun 9 Shorewood
Girls 200 Meter Dash Ambulatory
- 1 Cruthird, Serenity 10 Shorewood
Boys Shot Put Ambulatory
- 3 Dumrong, Boon 9 Shorecrest
- 4 Nair, Varun 9 Shorewood
Boys Discus Throw Ambulatory
- 2 Nair, Varun 9 Shorewood
0 comments:
Post a Comment