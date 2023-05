Color Strategies For Acrylic Paint With Jamee Linton





Red Sky Gallery is offering a three hour session with artist Jamee Linton on Color Strategies For Acrylic Paint.





The three hour session will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10am. Cost $95.





Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, on the upper level.