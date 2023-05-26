Hit and run collision under I-5 on SR 104 (NE 205th/Ballinger Way) between car and motorcycle

SR 104 runs from Lake Forest Park to Edmonds and changes its name six times

The red dot marks the collision site

The State Patrol, which has jurisdiction over SR 104, reports a serious hit and run collision took place on Thursday evening around 8:40pm at the I-5 underpass in Shoreline.





A vehicle turning left from westbound SR 104 onto the I-5 southbound carpool lane failed to yield right of way to an oncoming motorcycle headed east.





The collision ejected the driver of the motorcycle and left the bike blocking the entrance to the carpool lane.





The causing driver executed a U-turn and fled east on Ballinger Way. There was no description given of the vehicle, but it has damage to the right rear where the motorcycle hit.





The motorcyclist, Brandon De Crow, age 46 of Glacier, WA was transported to Harborview. The bike was totalled.





The roadway was blocked for two hours.







