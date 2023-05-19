Shorewood golfer advances to state tournament

Friday, May 19, 2023

Emily Zhang photo by Val Patrick

Two players from Shorewood High School competed in the District tournament this week, Emily Zhang and Sofina Morgan.

Emily Zhang stayed true to her game and persevered on the Snohomish Golf Course, with picture perfect weather, to advance to 3A Girls Golf State Tournament next week at Hawks Prairie Golf Course. 

Pictured on the 18th Green final day, Sofina Morgan, playing her first ever tournament
She is a sophomore and 2nd year Co-captain of the Shorewood girls Golf team.
Photo by Val Patrick

Coach Val Patrick said "Congratulations Emily - we are all wishing you the best of luck in the State Tournament, next week."



