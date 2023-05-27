Echo Lake Elementary School student to be inducted into AAA Washington’s School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Winter Lanser, School Safety Patrol
Hall of Fame
For the 31st year, AAA Washington will induct ten outstanding School Safety patrollers from across the state into the AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame, 

The honor recognizes their commitment to traffic safety, helping fellow students, and exemplary leadership skills. 

This year Winter Lanser, a 5th grader from Echo Lake Park Elementary School, was selected and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on June 6th at a virtual ceremony.
 
Winter’s advisor, Mark Owen, said, “Winter is constantly teaching the patrols to hold their flags properly, reminding them to stay alert and to take their jobs seriously. 
"There is nothing like a leader who leads by example and shows a caring heart. Winter will always be in my Hall of Fame.”

Echo Lake Elementary is located at 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 in the Echo Lake Neighborhood.



