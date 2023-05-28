Orange the Overpass at N 145th on Friday, June 2, 2023 for Gun Violence Prevention
Sunday, May 28, 2023
|2021 Orange the Overpass
Orange the Overpass, Friday, June 2, 4-6pm - 145th St and I-5 overpass Family friendly.
Volunteers will spread the word of #wearorange to Friday afternoon traffic on June 2 at the N 145th I-5 overpass on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Bring signs, wear orange, and make sure National Gun Violence Prevention Awareness is seen and heard.
RSVP here or just show up!
