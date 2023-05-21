Vendor Fair Tuesday for home improvement resources

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline The City of Shoreline is holding a vendor fair on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 6-8pm in the lobby of The City of Shoreline is holding a vendor fair on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 6-8pm in the lobby of City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N. Free parking in the city garage on the north side of the building.





The fair is free as is the Permitting 101 session at 7pm.





No appointments are necessary and it is open to anyone who lives in the larger region, not just Shoreline residents.





Vendors meet with home owners at April's vendor fair

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline Vendors who will have materials and representatives at the fair: Vendors who will have materials and representatives at the fair: