Vendor Fair Tuesday for home improvement resources

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The City of Shoreline is holding a vendor fair on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 6-8pm in the lobby of City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N. Free parking in the city garage on the north side of the building.

The fair is free as is the Permitting 101 session at 7pm. 

No appointments are necessary and it is open to anyone who lives in the larger region, not just Shoreline residents.

Vendors meet with home owners at April's vendor fair
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Vendors who will have materials and representatives at the fair:
  • Lowes - North Seattle 
  • Master Gardener Program
  • Irons Brothers Construction
  • City of Shoreline Public Works, Surface Water Program
  • City of Shoreline Planning and Community Development, Comprehensive Plan 
  • Built Green Program (Master Builders)
  • City of Shoreline Community Services, Environmental Services Program
  • Greenhome Solutions
  • Northwest Solar
  • Signature Surveying and Mapping
  • Sound Seismic
  • Dunn Lumber
  • BECU
  • Gene Johnson Plumbing
  • CNL Design
  • Sky Nursery
  • Seattle Credit Union
  • Walls and Weeds Architecture 
  • Buildings For The Future SPC

