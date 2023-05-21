Vendor Fair Tuesday for home improvement resources
Sunday, May 21, 2023
The fair is free as is the Permitting 101 session at 7pm.
No appointments are necessary and it is open to anyone who lives in the larger region, not just Shoreline residents.
- Lowes - North Seattle
- Master Gardener Program
- Irons Brothers Construction
- City of Shoreline Public Works, Surface Water Program
- City of Shoreline Planning and Community Development, Comprehensive Plan
- Built Green Program (Master Builders)
- City of Shoreline Community Services, Environmental Services Program
- Greenhome Solutions
- Northwest Solar
- Signature Surveying and Mapping
- Sound Seismic
- Dunn Lumber
- BECU
- Gene Johnson Plumbing
- CNL Design
- Sky Nursery
- Seattle Credit Union
- Walls and Weeds Architecture
- Buildings For The Future SPC
