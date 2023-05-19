Idaho firefighter in Harborview burn unit

On Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12:31pm, the Nez Perce County (south of Spokane, WA) Fire Department in Idaho was dispatched to a grass fire at the intersection of Webb Ridge Road and Flat Iron Road.





A Firefighter started to attack the fire when the wind shifted unexpectedly, causing the fire to “burn over” him and partially over his fire apparatus.



Firefighter Jim Ralstin was rushed from the scene to meet with the Lewiston Paramedics who transported him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with burns to 65% of his body.





He was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to the severity of his wounds where he is currently being treated.





U.S. First Responders Association








