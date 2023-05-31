Office of the State Treasurer, Compass Housing Alliance offer financial education workshop for veterans TODAY
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
SHORELINE, WA – The Office of the State Treasurer (OST) and the Compass Housing Alliance are partnering to provide a free ID Theft and Prevention Workshop at the Shoreline Veterans Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
The ID Theft and Prevention Workshop is a part of the Financial Foundations Workshop series provided by the Office of the State Treasurer, which is for adults looking to develop new skills in managing personal finances.
Compass Housing Alliance offers a variety of programs and housing that meet the specific needs of military Veterans and their families. Shree Vigil, the Program Manager of the Compass Veterans Center in Shoreline, connects local Veterans in need of housing with the resources and tools they need to achieve stability, growth, and community engagement goals.
“This will be the first time partnering with the Office of the State Treasurer, and we’re excited to offer this workshop as an additional opportunity for Shoreline area Veterans,” said Vigil.
In addition to managing public finances for the state, OST focuses on financial education as a part of its services to the public.
OST Financial Education Coordinator John McKenney regularly conducts workshops with the help of community partnerships like this one. He has experience working across the state as a facilitator for both in person and online financial wellness workshops to help financially empower Washingtonians.
"Financial education can be an invaluable tool for anyone in Washington thinking about their next steps and long-term personal finances,” said McKenney.
“We’re honored to partner with the Compass Housing Alliance and Shoreline Veterans Center to provide this development opportunity for Veterans of our military,” he said.
Registration is not required to attend the upcoming workshop at the Shoreline Veterans Center, located at 1301 N 200th St, Shoreline, WA 98133. All Veterans are welcome to attend.
Contact John McKenney with questions about the Financial Foundations Workshops at john.mckenney@tre.wa.gov.
