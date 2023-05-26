Collision in Ridgecrest Wednesday involving drunken teenage driver

Friday, May 26, 2023

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

On Wednesday evening, May 24, 2023, a teenage driver whose blood alcohol level tested at almost twice the legal limit collided with a Safeway delivery van and another passenger vehicle at the intersection of 5th NE and NE 155th in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

The delivery van sustained serious damage. One vehicle has significant front end damage. The other vehicle was ripped in two with the rear passenger seats facing backwards.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Reports at the scene are that one driver was transported by aid car to the hospital. Injuries are unknown but not reported to be life-threatening.

The debris field extended across the intersection. Photo by Travis Dilley.

Debris was scattered across the roadway and traffic was advised to avoid the area.

--Diane Hettrick


