Shoreline Police honor one of their own on Peace Officers Memorial Day
Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 15 was Peace Officers Memorial Day. We honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving and protecting their communities.
Let us also take a moment to commemorate one of our own, Mark Brown, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Winter of 1999 in Shoreline. We honor his memory and service, and we will never forget his bravery and dedication to our community.
--Shoreline Police
