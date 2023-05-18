Shoreline Police honor one of their own on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Thursday, May 18, 2023

May 15 was Peace Officers Memorial Day. We honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving and protecting their communities.
 
Let us also take a moment to commemorate one of our own, Mark Brown, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Winter of 1999 in Shoreline. We honor his memory and service, and we will never forget his bravery and dedication to our community. 

--Shoreline Police



Posted by DKH at 4:56 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  