3A District 1 Track and Field meet being held at Shoreline Stadium Friday - public welcome

Day 1 of the 3A District 1 Track and Field Meet was held at Shoreline Stadium on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 with 13 girl's teams and 16 boy's teams participating.





At the end of the day, the Shorewood girls were 2nd and Shorecrest girls were 10th.





Shorewood boys were 2nd and Shorecrest boys were 7th.





Events were held in 8 different categories with some athletes competing in more than one. Some events had 18 competitors and some had fewer than five.





Placing in the top 5 in their event:

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1 Jaden Marlow 9 of Shorewood

Boys Long Jump

4 Jaden Marlow 9 of Shorewood

Boys Javelin Throw

3 Sophomore Jackson Sketchley of Shorecrest

Girls 1600 Meter Run

4 McGeoy, Molly 12 Shorewood



5 Severn, Amelia 11 Shorewood

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

4 Claar, Linnea 10 Shorecrest

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

1 Shorewood team

Girls Pole Vault

1 Enriquez, Ava 10 Shorewood

Girls Long Jump

3 Helstad, Emma 10 Shorewood

Girls Discus Throw

3 Madhavan, Laurel 12 Shorecrest

Boys 100 Meter Dash Ambulatory

1 Tekle, Sened 10 Shorewood



2 Nair, Varun 9 Shorewood

Boys Shot Put Ambulatory 3 Dumrong, Boon 9 Shorecrest 4 Nair, Varun 9 Shorewood

Boys 400 meter dash

4 MacDonald, Aidan 9 Shorewood



5 Lagasca, Avery 11 Shorewood

Boys 1600 Meter Run 2 Schmidt, Luke 12 Shorecrest 4 Erhart, Otto 10 Shorewood 5 Mamiya, Keiyu 11 Shorewood

Day 2 will be on Friday 5-19-23 with a 6pm start at Shoreline Stadium 18560 1st Ave NE between the Shoreline Center and 5th NE.








