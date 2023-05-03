3A District 1 Track and Field meet being held at Shoreline Stadium Friday - public welcome
Thursday, May 18, 2023
|Shorewood track practice 4-7-23 Deborah @bcutie33
Day 1 of the 3A District 1 Track and Field Meet was held at Shoreline Stadium on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 with 13 girl's teams and 16 boy's teams participating.
At the end of the day, the Shorewood girls were 2nd and Shorecrest girls were 10th.
Shorewood boys were 2nd and Shorecrest boys were 7th.
Events were held in 8 different categories with some athletes competing in more than one. Some events had 18 competitors and some had fewer than five.
Placing in the top 5 in their event:
- Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- 1 Jaden Marlow 9 of Shorewood
- Boys Long Jump
- 4 Jaden Marlow 9 of Shorewood
- Boys Javelin Throw
- 3 Sophomore Jackson Sketchley of Shorecrest
- Girls 1600 Meter Run
- 4 McGeoy, Molly 12 Shorewood
- 5 Severn, Amelia 11 Shorewood
- Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- 4 Claar, Linnea 10 Shorecrest
- Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
- 1 Shorewood team
- Girls Pole Vault
- 1 Enriquez, Ava 10 Shorewood
- Girls Long Jump
- 3 Helstad, Emma 10 Shorewood
- Girls Discus Throw
- 3 Madhavan, Laurel 12 Shorecrest
- Boys 100 Meter Dash Ambulatory
- 1 Tekle, Sened 10 Shorewood
- 2 Nair, Varun 9 Shorewood
- Boys Shot Put Ambulatory
- 3 Dumrong, Boon 9 Shorecrest
- 4 Nair, Varun 9 Shorewood
- Boys 400 meter dash
- 4 MacDonald, Aidan 9 Shorewood
- 5 Lagasca, Avery 11 Shorewood
- Boys 1600 Meter Run
- 2 Schmidt, Luke 12 Shorecrest
- 4 Erhart, Otto 10 Shorewood
- 5 Mamiya, Keiyu 11 Shorewood
