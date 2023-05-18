Canopy Scholars Bloom Spring Benefit Lunch June 3, 2023

Do you care about equity and education for Shoreline students?





Meet and Celebrate the Canopy Scholars Community!

Canopy Scholars Bloom Lunch

Saturday, June 3 | 11:30 AM

Innis Arden Club House

1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline

You are invited to our Bloom Lunch, where we will recognize and celebrate the Canopy Scholars community: our scholars and their families, volunteers, and supporters! It’s an opportunity to connect and learn about what makes Canopy Scholars so special.



This is not your average charity luncheon. Here’s what makes it different:

Our amazing YMCA partners will kick off the festivities with a fun activity.

We will be serving a menu inspired by the cuisine native to many of our scholars.

We will recognize some of the community members that have made a big impact.

We will honor Dr. Rose Madrid Swetman, who gave Canopy Scholars its roots. Just as the canopy of a forest shelters and nourishes all the plants within, our organization comes together to create an environment where each of our students can bloom and flourish with tutoring, STEM, and community building programs.



We are excited to bring together the different parts of the Canopy community that help us thrive.



Join us to ensure that Canopy Scholars thrive!



Canopy Scholars* provides tutoring and STEM programs to a diverse population of Shoreline Elementary School students, prioritizing students participating in the National School Lunch Program. Get your tickets today! canopyscholars.org/bloom





A canopy is a living community of diverse types of trees growing together. They are sheltered from strong winds and storms, able to develop anchoring roots, branch into individual shapes, capture light and rain, produce leaves and seeds, and send water back into the atmosphere which creates rain.



At Canopy, we provide an environment for students to grow into their full potential as scholars through tutoring, STEM, and community building programs. We have a stellar team of tutors as diverse as our students, and we build relationships at every level – with students, parents, teachers.

TUTORING — Tutors work alongside students to strengthen math and reading skills and tackle homework challenges. Students receive more than 100 hours of one-on-one tutoring.

STEM — STEM programs help students strengthen skills in science, technology, engineering and math in a fun and creative environment.

COMMUNITY — A key part of Canopy is the fun community that develops between students, their parents, and their tutors as they grow to become scholars. We invite you to join us in making a real difference in the lives of students today! Visit our website



