Diggin' Shoreline's Annual Plant Sale Saturday at the Senior Center on 185th

Thursday, May 18, 2023


Diggin’ Shoreline's Annual Plant Sale
Saturday, May 20, 10 AM - 4 PM

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center
South end parking lot on 185th NE

We'll have veggies, pollinators, perennials, and natives, and the fine country / bluegrass / rock sounds of a great local band, Hokum Creak!

Everyone knows that plants love music. So do gardeners! You can get both and dance with your friends, too, at our annual Plant Sale fundraiser.

Of course, you can dance with your plants. too. We won't think that's weird at all. What better way to enjoy a fine spring day!

10% of our proceeds benefit the Shoreline Senior Center. We thank them for their partnership.

Your generous support of this, our only fundraiser, helps sustain our work in the community. Checks, debit, or credit cards preferred, but cash works, too.


Posted by DKH at 2:11 AM
