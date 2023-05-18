City of Shoreline issues invitation to a yarn bombing
Thursday, May 18, 2023
|Pride Month: Calling all knitters, crocheters, and fiber enthusiasts!
Every June, the City of Shoreline celebrates our LGBTQIA+ community by raising a pride flag at City Hall. This year, we continue our tradition of wrapping rainbows on trees throughout the Park at Town Center and across the City.
If you’ve ever wanted to participate in a “yarn bombing” event, this is your chance! You can make a wrap for trees in Shoreline parks or in your yards.
Please contact Constance Perenyi for more information on how to get started at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov. We will start decorating on June 1, so get those needles and hooks warmed up and ready! All wraps will come down on June 30, 2023.
