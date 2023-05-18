LFP City Council Special Meeting, Thursday, May 18, 6:30pm re Retaining Wall Guidelines
Thursday, May 18, 2023
|Above current view of Bothell Way
Below: Design view of planned retaining wall
The Lake Forest Park City Council has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2023, beginning at 6:30pm, immediately following the Budget and Finance Committee meeting, which will run from 6:00 to 6:30pm.
The topic of the special meeting is: Continued discussion regarding Retaining Wall Guidelines.
This meeting will be held in the hybrid format, both in person at City Hall and via Zoom. Zoom participation instructions are on the agenda.
No public comment will be taken at the special meeting. The next opportunity for public comment on this topic is the regular meeting on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Agenda link: City Council Special Meeting Agenda – May 18, 2023
0 comments:
Post a Comment