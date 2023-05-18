WeatherWatcher: Wildfire Smoke returns, no end in sight to sunny days

From the archive, Thunderstorms bubbling up over the Olympics.

Photographed from Richmond Beach August 2013 by Carl Dinse. Believe it or not, wildfire smoke has returned to Western Washington already. This time the source of all the smoke is from wildfires in northern Alberta, Canada. Believe it or not, wildfire smoke has returned to Western Washington already. This time the source of all the smoke is from wildfires in northern Alberta, Canada.





The smoke is expected to remain mostly aloft (in the upper atmosphere) this time. The smoke will, however, produce hazy days with colorful sunrises and sunsets.





Our forecast shows basically no end in sight to the sunny skies and summer like weather. There is a slight chance of some afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Thursday but beyond that, expect hazy to sunny skies and clear nights.





Temperatures will still be above normal, reaching the upper 70's to low 80's and lows in the mid to upper 50's.





We cool down a little on Sunday, with high temperatures dropping to the upper 60's with partly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers Monday.





Mostly sunny skies return Monday evening and continue through next Wednesday with highs back into the low 70's.





Daily high and low temperatures for the month of May

from Shoreline Weather station in Northridge / Echo Lake neighborhood

National Weather Service had issued a Heat Advisory from Saturday May 13th at 2pm until Monday May 15th at 8pm.

Friday May 12th: High: 80°F, Low: 51°F



Saturday May 13th: High: 82°F, Low: 57°F



Sunday May 14th: High: 89°F, Low: 63°F



Monday May 15th: High: 89°F, Low: 62°F



Tuesday May 16th: High: 79°F, Low: 57°F

For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com

May heatwave statistics:



