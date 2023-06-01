City Council and mayoral candidates in the August primary and November general election

For candidates, the purpose of a primary election is to winnow the field to two people who will appear on the November general election ballot.





If there are only two candidates for a given position, that race will not be in the August primary election.





In Lake Forest Park, Jon Friesch has withdrawn from the contest for council position 4, leaving the race between Nigel Keiffer and Ellyn Saunders to be decided in the November election. Also in the November election, Tom French and Jeff R. Johnson for Mayor, and Lorri Bodi, unopposed for council position 2.





The only LFP council race on the primary will be the candidates vying for position 6, Paula Goode, Dustin Shaffer, and Stephanie Angelis. The top two in the primary will advance to the general election in November.





None of the Shoreline city council positions will be on the primary ballot. Keith Scully in position 2 is running unopposed. Rowan Hurt has withdrawn from position 6, leaving Betsy Robertson unopposed. Of the incumbents, only Doris McConnell has an opponent, Annette Ademasu. They will appear on the November ballot.





Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have different forms of government. The mayor of LFP is elected by the voters. The LFP mayor has the administrative authority to prepare and administer the budget, appoint a City Administrator, and appoint and dismiss department heads.





The mayor of Shoreline presides at Council meetings and represents the City at ceremonial functions and intergovernmental meetings. The Shoreline mayor is elected by the other council members following the general election.





--Diane Hettrick







