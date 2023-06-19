An Evensong of Loving Diversity at historic Henry Chapel on June 21, 2023
Monday, June 19, 2023
June 21, 2023, 7pm at the Henry Chapel, join as we celebrate that fabulous and diverse image.
We look forward to coming together to embrace that abundance of diversity, to celebrate inclusion, and to rejoice in God’s creativity.
Where, All are Welcome, All are Fed, and All are Loved!
We recommend carpooling from Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church to the Henry Chapel. Please email office@sdchp.org to coordinate.
Saint Dunstan’s is located at 722 N 145th Street in Shoreline, WA and is two blocks east of the 145th Street and Aurora E Line stops.
