An Evensong of Loving Diversity at historic Henry Chapel on June 21, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023

On June 21st at 7pm we will gather in the beautiful and historic Henry Chapel to celebrate God’s creation of all people in all of the fabulous, complex, and diverse ways that God has created us. God created ALL people in God’s image. 

June 21, 2023, 7pm at the Henry Chapel, join as we celebrate that fabulous and diverse image.

We look forward to coming together to embrace that abundance of diversity, to celebrate inclusion, and to rejoice in God’s creativity.

Come and join us as we celebrate Love this June with Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church. 

Where, All are Welcome, All are Fed, and All are Loved!

We recommend carpooling from Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church to the Henry Chapel. Please email office@sdchp.org to coordinate.

Saint Dunstan’s is located at 722 N 145th Street in Shoreline, WA and is two blocks east of the 145th Street and Aurora E Line stops.

Click here to RSVP on Eventbrite or Facebook.



