Haiku Poetry class starts July 13, 2023 on Zoom

Haiku Poetry class starts July 13th on Zoom

Haiku is the sole form of poetry that makes nature into a spiritual journey.

Haiku originated in Japan and emphasizes being in the moment. 

Traditional Haiku uses seventeen syllables (5-7-5), but we will also explore contemporary Haiku which is freer. 

Bob Stahl will teach you the enjoyment of writing Haiku poems. 

He has taught previous poetry classes on Rumi, Hafez, Emily Dickinson, Rilke, and Mary Oliver in the Seattle-area. He has also lived and taught in Japan.

7/13 - 8/3 - 4 sessions
7:00 - 9:00pm
$99.00
Online via Zoom

Presented by Shoreline Community College Continuing Education



