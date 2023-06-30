Home Planet...(not Earth!) Mural Art Workshop at the Richmond Beach Library

You are now on another planet that is not Earth...

Everything is different! Who lives here?





Working with professional artist, Ann Blanch, use your imagination to create the beings of this mind blasting, alien planet.





All kinds of wild materials will be provided for your creations that will populate the new library mural. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.



Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.

Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.



Please register everyone in your group, including adults and attend only one session, 11:30am or 12:15pm.



