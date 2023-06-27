Obituary: Stephanie Vasiliki Deliganis 1980-2023

Stephanie Vasiliki Deliganis was born on May 24, 1980. The beloved youngest of four daughters born to Sam and Vicki Deliganis, Stephanie had a happy childhood. She loved playing outdoors with her sisters and the family’s large dogs at their home in Richmond Beach.

She also enjoyed celebrating the holidays with family, board games, debating politics, and summer vacations on the shores of Lake Chelan.





After receiving her master’s degree Stephanie continued at UC Davis in pursuit of her doctorate. It was then, at the age of 25, that she began experiencing debilitating health problems with no clear diagnosis.





After efforts to address these problems failed, she was forced to abandon her studies and return home to Washington state.



As Stephanie’s suffering worsened, she sought the care of numerous medical providers, with no resolution. The primary diagnosis, among several she received, was chronic fatigue syndrome.





Despite her daily challenges she became interested in early childhood education, working in preschools and with young children whenever her health allowed. Stephanie also dedicated herself to her parish at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, serving for many years as a Sunday School teacher, in the bookstore, and, at the end of her life, re-establishing and directing the Church choir.



Although her own life was on hold due to illness, Stephanie invested significantly in the lives of her four nieces and eight nephews, who all lived nearby. She provided crafts, learning games, and a multitude of other positive experiences for the children on a regular basis. Over years of care, Thia Stephanie became a significant force in the lives of all her sisters’ children, including her godchildren Christian and Victoria.



In August 2021 Stephanie rushed to the aid of her sister Chryssa and brother-in-law Steve who, along with their four children, were involved in a catastrophic car accident. Stephanie was selfless in providing extensive in-home care to the entire family of six for several months and became a critical part of their survival and recovery.





During this time her own health worsened, and in October of 2021 the true nature of her suffering was discovered. She was diagnosed with extremely advanced appendiceal cancer, an exceptionally rare and devastating condition.



Despite her daunting diagnosis Stephanie embarked on treatment with great courage and tenacity. She was very grateful for the wonderful care she received at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.









Stephanie touched the lives of many individuals during her time with us. While caring deeply, she freely offered information and perspective. She had the most contagious laugh and everyone around her knew her delight and couldn’t help but share in it. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Stephanie is survived by her parents, Sam and Vicki Deliganis, by her sisters Zoe (Joe), Anna (George), and Chryssa (Steve), their children: Joseph, Victoria, James, and John Facilla, Spyridon, Aristides, Christian, and Callista Webb, and Nicholas, Sophia, Alexia, and Christopher Calandrillo.



The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Makaria and Internment to follow at Evergreen Washelli in Seattle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made to the



St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2100 Boyer Ave E Seattle, WA 98112

FUNERAL

June 27, 2023 11:00am - 12:00pm St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Seattle, Washington

Makaria

12:00pm - 1:30pm St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Seattle, Washington

INTERNMENT

(Following the Funeral and Makaria) Evergreen Washelli Cemetery Seattle, Washington



She also re-dedicated herself to the Church and worked hard to re-establish the choir. Stephanie cherished the time with her fellow choir members, and appreciated the many kindnesses shown by them and other St. Demetrios parishioners during the last year of her life.Stephanie touched the lives of many individuals during her time with us. While caring deeply, she freely offered information and perspective. She had the most contagious laugh and everyone around her knew her delight and couldn’t help but share in it. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Stephanie is survived by her parents, Sam and Vicki Deliganis, by her sisters Zoe (Joe), Anna (George), and Chryssa (Steve), their children: Joseph, Victoria, James, and John Facilla, Spyridon, Aristides, Christian, and Callista Webb, and Nicholas, Sophia, Alexia, and Christopher Calandrillo.The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Makaria and Internment to follow at Evergreen Washelli in Seattle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund or to Fred Hutch Cancer Center . May her memory be eternal!

She graduated in 2002 with High Honors, earning a bachelor’s degree in Sociology, and began a graduate program in Sociology at the University of California at Davis.