46th District Town Hall Wednesday June 28, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023


Sen. Javier Valdez, Rep. Darya Farivar and Rep. Gerry Pollet will hold a 46th Legislative District town hall on Wednesday, June 28 from 6:00 to 7:30pm at Nathan Hale High School - Performing Arts Center 10750 30th Ave NE, Seattle WA 98125

The 46th Legislative District covers NE Seattle, directly south of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.


