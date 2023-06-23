46th District Town Hall Wednesday June 28, 2023
Sen. Javier Valdez, Rep. Darya Farivar and Rep. Gerry Pollet will hold a 46th Legislative District town hall on Wednesday, June 28 from 6:00 to 7:30pm at Nathan Hale High School - Performing Arts Center 10750 30th Ave NE, Seattle WA 98125
SEND US YOUR QUESTIONS IN ADVANCE: www.surveymonkey.com
Information and RSVP available on Facebook
The 46th Legislative District covers NE Seattle, directly south of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
