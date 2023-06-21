Come to our annual Schools Out BBQ at the Shoreline Teen Center!





This Friday, June 23, 2023 from 3-8pm





Location: Richmond Highlands Rec Center and Park!

Lawn games, volleyball, kickball, home run derby, food, snacks, sugary treats, and more!

ALL FREE!





Open to Youth 6th grade-18 y/o

Teen Center Hours 2:30 - 9:00pm

For middle school and high school students only. The Shoreline Teen Center is a drop-in free program sponsored by the City of Shoreline that provides a safe place for teens to have fun. We serve ages 12-18 Teens are supervised by City staff and are provided with engaging activities. Our Mission is to support youth making successful life choices by offering engaging programs that foster a sense of identity, leadership and community.







