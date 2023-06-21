Schools Out BBQ at the Shoreline Teen Center
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Come to our annual Schools Out BBQ at the Shoreline Teen Center!
This Friday, June 23, 2023 from 3-8pm
Location: Richmond Highlands Rec Center and Park!
Lawn games, volleyball, kickball, home run derby, food, snacks, sugary treats, and more!
ALL FREE!
Open to Youth 6th grade-18 y/o
Teen Center Hours 2:30 - 9:00pm
For middle school and high school students only. The Shoreline Teen Center is a drop-in free program sponsored by the City of Shoreline that provides a safe place for teens to have fun. We serve ages 12-18 Teens are supervised by City staff and are provided with engaging activities. Our Mission is to support youth making successful life choices by offering engaging programs that foster a sense of identity, leadership and community.
