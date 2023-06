Shoreline resident named to Dean's List at George Fox University

Abby Wall of Shoreline was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2023 semester. NEWBERG, ORE. (June 16, 2023) -was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2023 semester.





Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Wall is a junior majoring in nursing.



