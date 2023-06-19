Shoreline resident named to Dean's List at George Fox University

Monday, June 19, 2023

NEWBERG, ORE. (June 16, 2023) - Abby Wall of Shoreline was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2023 semester. 

Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Wall is a junior majoring in nursing.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News and World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.


