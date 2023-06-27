Shoreline resident and acclaimed artist celebrates 103rd birthday

It was a joyous day. Photo courtesy Aegis Shoreline.

Her talents have taken her around the globe, including a role as an esteemed panelist at the 1978 World Craft Council conference in Japan. She remains a member of the Women Painters of Washington and has a file of her work in the Arts and Artists Files in the Smithsonian Libraries Collection





A person of many talents, Colette is also a quilter and hat maker. She has made hats for Eleanor Roosevelt, Norma Shearer, Helen Hayes, and more.



Originally born in New York City, Colette relocated to Washington to be close to her daughter Anette who lives in Shoreline. She has a son Frank who currently resides in Florida. If you ask Colette what her secret for a long life is, she will always tell you "Just be happy. I lived such a happy life!"





Photo courtesy Aegis Living

Birthday festivities kicked off on Friday afternoon with a lively performance by the Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band, whose members include Colette's dear friend Edith Farrar, who happens to be the world's only sedentary majorette. The band's infectious melodies set the tone for the afternoon filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt memories.

Colette received official recognition from Shoreline's Mayor Keith Scully. Scott Ciraulo of the Shoreline Fire Department and members of the North King County Mobile Integrated Health team presented the mayor's certificate to Colette, along with a bouquet of flowers and an abundance of well wishes.

No birthday celebration is complete without a feast and Colette's special day was no exception! A classic Italian lunch was served including spaghetti and meatballs and to the delight of Colette's sweet tooth – there was an apple pie bake-off showcasing the community's culinary prowess.





certificate of baking achievement for her. Photo courtesy Aegis Living

Colette served as the esteemed judge and the competition was fierce as bakers vied for the top spot. Aegis' Jaimisa Gourley took home the prize for best tasting pie, receiving a certificate of baking achievement signed by Colette.





Aegis Living Shoreline General Manager Ashley Besmehn bravely took a pie to the face.

Photo courtesy Aegis Living

As the day progressed, anticipation built for the grand finale — an activity that promised both excitement and amusement. Aegis Living Shoreline General Manager Ashley Besmehn bravely took a pie to the face to close out the delightful event.



“Today was all about honoring Colette’s remarkable journey of resilience, wisdom, and longevity,” noted Besmehn.” “Our hope was to foster a sense of community, love, and appreciation, reminding us all to honor and uplift the remarkable individuals who have graced our lives. This is why we do what we do at Aegis Living Shoreline!”

Colette’s 103 years of life are a testament to the power of art, friendship, and community.



Colette's 103 years of life are a testament to the power of art, friendship, and community.

--Nandi Butcher








