Jobs: WSDOT SnoKing Design Engineering Manager (WMS Band 3)

Friday, June 30, 2023

WSDOT
SnoKing Design Engineering Manager (WMS Band 3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$113,112 - $145,020 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Design Engineering Manager for the Snohomish/King County area located in the Northwest Region. The main purpose of this position is to ensure that the Northwest Region construction program is developed and delivered to meet local, State and Federal standards and laws within scope, schedule, and budget. 

This position is responsible for establishment and implementation of policies that ensure the most efficient management of large amounts of funds and workforce involved in the highway construction program.

Job description and application


