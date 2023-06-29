Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2

WSDOT
Transportation Engineer 2
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$69,035 - $92,837 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Transportation Engineer 2’s in Shoreline, WA. These position’s support the organization’s mission by making the highways safer for the traveling public. 

These positions perform specialized traffic reviews relating to highway signing, speed limit changes, striping, and safety reviews. These engineering positions coordinate the implementation of traffic counts and traffic studies for the region, including scheduling, prioritizing, and keeping equipment up to date and in working order. 

In addition, these positions will apply standard engineering procedures and techniques in performing reviews and drafting recommendations which may include signing, object markers, channelization, speed limit changes, calendar actions and review comments.

