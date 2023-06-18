ELNA meeting Tuesday with Theresa LaCroix: We’re Not Your Grandmother’s Senior Center!

Sunday, June 18, 2023

We’re Not Your Grandmother’s Senior Center!

Understanding today’s current trends in senior center programming to support aging with purpose and independence.

--Theresa LaCroix, Director since 2019

Theresa will be the speaker at the Tuesday, June 20, 2023 meeting of the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association, 7-9pm on Zoom.

Her vision for the senior activity center is to create a vibrant, all-inclusive, focal point in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

"A premier senior activity center, with strong, robust programming that promotes healthy mental, physical and emotional continued growth through the aging process."

The link for the meeting is sent to the ELNA email list. For more information email ELNABoard@gmail.com



