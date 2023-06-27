Lieutenant Steve Loutsis retires after 36 years with Northshore and Shoreline Fire
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
|Lieutenant Steve Loutsis
Steve worked his first shift on November 10, 1987. In July 1998, Steve was promoted to Lieutenant, describing it as the “best position in the fire service, having the greatest impact on an incident, and helping others learn that role”.
During his career, Steve has been a dedicated and influential member of the Department. Some of Steve’s contributions include being a member of the Technical Rescue Team, the Eastside Hazmat Team, a CBT, CPR, and first aid instructor, as well as a long-standing EMS Instructor with King County EMS teaching new generations how to be an EMT.
During his tenure, Steve has mentored countless firefighters as a Shift Officer.
LT Loutsis’s passion and commitment to our department will be missed! Best of luck Steve and thank you for your service to our community and Department.
