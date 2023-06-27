Lieutenant Steve Loutsis retires after 36 years with Northshore and Shoreline Fire

Lieutenant Steve Loutsis Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023 Lieutenant Steve Loutsis will finish his last shift after a nearly 36 year career with the Northshore and Shoreline Fire Departments. Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023will finish his last shift after a nearly 36 year career with the Northshore and Shoreline Fire Departments.





Steve worked his first shift on November 10, 1987. In July 1998, Steve was promoted to Lieutenant, describing it as the “best position in the fire service, having the greatest impact on an incident, and helping others learn that role”.





During his career, Steve has been a dedicated and influential member of the Department. Some of Steve’s contributions include being a member of the Technical Rescue Team, the Eastside Hazmat Team, a CBT, CPR, and first aid instructor, as well as a long-standing EMS Instructor with King County EMS teaching new generations how to be an EMT.



During his tenure, Steve has mentored countless firefighters as a Shift Officer.



